DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Hits $0.0479 on Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $914,893.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00049666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00204604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00102689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010587 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMG is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

