DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.37.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DOCU opened at $274.73 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 503,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,230,000 after buying an additional 66,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

