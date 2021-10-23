Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Decreased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

NYSE:D opened at $77.29 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

