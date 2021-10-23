Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Position Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,504 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 138.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.06. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $38.64.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

