Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 60,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Dorian LPG worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.4% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 98.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 226.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Shares of LPG opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.