Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $433.50

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.50 ($5.66) and traded as high as GBX 550.50 ($7.19). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 533 ($6.96), with a volume of 1,239,489 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on DRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 509 ($6.65).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 455.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 433.50. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.88%.

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

