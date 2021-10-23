Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after acquiring an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,326,000 after acquiring an additional 866,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRQ opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

