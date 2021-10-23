Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.31.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.
In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of DRQ opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Dril-Quip Company Profile
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
