DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTM. Barclays raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,819,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,856,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,737,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,860,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,142,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

