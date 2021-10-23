DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $1.20 on Top Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00045894 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00021782 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006097 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001685 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

