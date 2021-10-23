Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.88 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00071408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00073940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00105225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,084.76 or 0.99974841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.22 or 0.06659922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021909 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

