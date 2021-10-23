Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce sales of $610,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $410,000.00. Dyadic International reported sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $2.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $3.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $14.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

NASDAQ DYAI opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

In other Dyadic International news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total value of $2,599,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

