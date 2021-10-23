Dynamic Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $222.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,358.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.63 or 0.06697791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.50 or 0.00320245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $630.04 or 0.01026822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00090908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.00437557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00279749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00234404 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.