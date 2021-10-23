Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $184,634.48 and approximately $114,556.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.70 or 0.00476567 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001120 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.53 or 0.01047769 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,234 coins and its circulating supply is 382,628 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.