Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock worth $58,944,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.