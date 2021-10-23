e-Money Market Cap Hits $18.73 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $18.73 million and approximately $608,856.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

