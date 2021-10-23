Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce sales of $89.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.04 million and the highest is $92.20 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $91.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $364.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.99 million to $369.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $356.74 million, with estimates ranging from $351.60 million to $363.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 113,605 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

EGBN opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

