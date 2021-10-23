eBoost (EBST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,192.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. eBoost has a market cap of $2.44 million and $8,192.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.02 or 0.00319148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000095 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001956 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

