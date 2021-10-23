Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 133.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,003 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.92% of Editas Medicine worth $35,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDIT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $37.82 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

