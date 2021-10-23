Elm Ridge Management LLC Acquires 6,941 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Elm Ridge Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 3.6% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,587,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 97.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,150 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

