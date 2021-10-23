Elm Ridge Management LLC Makes New Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Elm Ridge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 177,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000. Magnolia Oil & Gas comprises 4.0% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Elm Ridge Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Magnolia Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after purchasing an additional 815,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.46.

NYSE MGY opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

