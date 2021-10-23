Elm Ridge Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Elm Ridge Management LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 2.2% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,395,000 after purchasing an additional 250,579 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

NYSE:FDX opened at $232.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

