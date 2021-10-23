Elm Ridge Management LLC Sells 33,083 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Elm Ridge Management LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,083 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 5.4% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 388,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 126,775 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25,976.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,983 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 78,053 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CNQ. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of CNQ opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.