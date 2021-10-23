Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $30.11. 271 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Federal Contractors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Federal Contractors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.