Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.19

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.19 and traded as low as $30.11. Empire shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

EMLAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

