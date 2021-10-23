Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $93.69

Shares of Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.69 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 85.80 ($1.12). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 86.70 ($1.13), with a volume of 749,239 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Empiric Student Property to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.27. The company has a market capitalization of £522.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.75.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

