Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,279,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 862,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 407,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 26,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,494,302 in the last three months. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

