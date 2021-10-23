Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Position Decreased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Encompass Health worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,725,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $12,624,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average is $77.42.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

