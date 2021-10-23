Enecuum (ENQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $907,204.00

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Enecuum has a total market cap of $19.07 million and $907,204.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enecuum

ENQ is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 197,098,789 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

