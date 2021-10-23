Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.65 and traded as high as C$2.20. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 438,731 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.16.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The stock has a market cap of C$339.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$212.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

