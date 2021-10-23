Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Entravision Communications worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,547,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVC opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVC shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

