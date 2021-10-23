Enzyme Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $6.40 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00205670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00102703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

