EpiK Protocol (EPK) Hits One Day Volume of $1.05 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.19 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00071394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00072909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00105488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,620.90 or 1.00204150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.08 or 0.06519319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021787 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

