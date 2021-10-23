Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.32% of Equinix worth $3,111,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $4,471,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix stock opened at $821.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $820.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $785.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.47.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.