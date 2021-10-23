Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.53.

TSE:ABX opened at C$24.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$42.88 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$22.30 and a twelve month high of C$38.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

