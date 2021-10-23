Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Choice Properties REIT’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$323.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

