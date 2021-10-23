Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $10.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $21.29 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $572.36 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,396,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 820.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,956,000 after buying an additional 165,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

