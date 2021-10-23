Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Equity Residential worth $33,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQR stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

