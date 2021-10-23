Ergo Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $9.37 or 0.00015255 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $300.10 million and $4.21 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,452.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.91 or 0.06569102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.38 or 0.00316306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.42 or 0.01027486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00089666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.88 or 0.00434288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.39 or 0.00278892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00248459 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

