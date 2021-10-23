Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $49.03 on Friday. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.56%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

