Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.40. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 25,013 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

