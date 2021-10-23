ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $65.95 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $66.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66.

