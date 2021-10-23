Ethereum Yield Tops 1-Day Volume of $207.00 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $601,759.25 and approximately $207.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $6.02 or 0.00009893 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00207922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00102034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

