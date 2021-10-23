Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP reduced its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the period. Everbridge makes up about 1.6% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alta Park Capital LP owned about 0.39% of Everbridge worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $155.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.47. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.09.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

