EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.46% of EverQuote worth $41,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in EverQuote by 221.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 208.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $14.73 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $428.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.30.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

In other EverQuote news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $51,120.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,547 shares of company stock valued at $747,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.