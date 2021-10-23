Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.23

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.83. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 161,050 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 million, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolving Systems by 70.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Evolving Systems in the second quarter worth $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolving Systems by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Evolving Systems in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evolving Systems by 443.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

