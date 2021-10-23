EXRNchain Market Cap Reaches $4.29 Million (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded down 11% against the US dollar. EXRNchain has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $28,733.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXRNchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00049666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00204604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00102689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010587 BTC.

EXRNchain Profile

EXRNchain is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

