Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,904,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,249,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,950,066. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $267.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.