F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FXLV. Macquarie started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get F45 Training alerts:

In related news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in F45 Training stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35. F45 Training has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that F45 Training will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.