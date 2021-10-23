Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,320,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,942 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Facebook worth $3,936,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,450,933 shares of company stock worth $878,870,275 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $17.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.61. 35,166,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,909,223. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $915.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

