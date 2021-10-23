Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,795 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of The Timken worth $78,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.